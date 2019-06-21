Pak-SA U-19 cricket series from today

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on South Africa in the opening match of the seven-match 50-over Under-19 cricket series on Saturday at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban.

According to information available here on Friday the two captains – South Africa’s Bryce Parsons and Rohail Nazir of Pakistan - attended the trophy unveiling ceremony with Rohail expressing confidence to extend their winning run.

In the lead up to the South Africa tour, Pakistan had played five 50-over matches against Sri Lanka in Hambantota, winning the series 3-2. Rohail said he was satisfied with the team’s preparations ahead of the seven-match 50-over series that included a convincing 141 runs victory in Wednesday’s practice match against KwaZulu-Natal Academy XI.

Squads (to be selected from): Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Haider Ali (vice-captain), Abbas Afridi, Akhtar Shah Amir Ali, Basit Ali, Fahad Munir, Irfan Niazi, M Amir, M Haris, M Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Saim Ayub, Shiraz Khan.

South Africa: Bryce Parsons (captain), Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Khanya Cotani, Micheal Copeland, Andrew Louw, Akeem Minnaar, Lifa Ntanzi, Imraan Philander, Siya Plaatjie, Ruan Terblanche, Tiaan van Vuuren, Nonelela Yika.