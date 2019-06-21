Naveed moves into Mississauga Squash Open quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh’s Naveed Rehman moved into the quarter-finals of the $5500 Mississauga Squash Open in Mississauga, Canada, on Friday. Naveed stunned fourth seed Miled Zarazua of Mexico 11-6, 11-7, 3-11, 3-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes in the second round. He will face eighth seed Babatunde Ajagbe of Nigeria in the quarter-finals. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third PSA tournament Naveed is playing this year.
