Naveed moves into Mississauga Squash Open quarters

KARACHI: Sindh’s Naveed Rehman moved into the quarter-finals of the $5500 Mississauga Squash Open in Mississauga, Canada, on Friday. Naveed stunned fourth seed Miled Zarazua of Mexico 11-6, 11-7, 3-11, 3-11, 11-7 in 55 minutes in the second round. He will face eighth seed Babatunde Ajagbe of Nigeria in the quarter-finals. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third PSA tournament Naveed is playing this year.