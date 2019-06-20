Three terrorists held in Khanewal

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department teams arrested three terrorists belonging to TTP in Khanewal. Six hand grenades and hate literature were seized from the possession of the arrested terrorists identified as Saqib Ullah, Masab and Asif Nadeem. They were also collecting funds for their organisation.

According to a CTD spokesman, they were planning to attack a sensitive installation in Khanewal.