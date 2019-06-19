Pesco employee killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified motorcyclists gunned down an employee of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) in the limits of Kulachi Police Station on Wednesday, police sources said.

Salim Khan reported to the police that he was at home in Kamalkhel when his sister informed him that unidentified motorcyclists had opened fire on her husband, Syed Fayyazul Haq Shah. He said the victim had already succumbed to his injuries when he reached the spot. The body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy at the hospital and the police initiated the investigation against unidentified accused. It was learnt that the deceased was also a faith-healer.