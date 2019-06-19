close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Minister orders strict action against bogus dentists

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed a strict action against illegal, unqualified dentists operating in the province.

She gave this direction while chairing the first International Dental Conference at University of Health Sciences where she was addressing as guest honour. Dr Javaid Akram, Dr Sarah, senior doctors, surgeons, faculty members and people from different walks of life attended the conference. Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the participants of the conference called for more research in every field of the health sector.

She said Punjab government has taken historical initiatives to bring real change in government hospitals of Punjab. "Last government just increased their personal assets and did not complete any development project", she regretted. She urged the participants, especially medical students, to seek knowledge and professional exposure through such workshops. Earlier, Dr Sarah highlighted the importance of the conference. Various other speakers appreciated Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Punjab government for their initiatives to improve health sector, as well as enhancing the budget of Health Department.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore