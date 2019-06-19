Minister orders strict action against bogus dentists

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed a strict action against illegal, unqualified dentists operating in the province.

She gave this direction while chairing the first International Dental Conference at University of Health Sciences where she was addressing as guest honour. Dr Javaid Akram, Dr Sarah, senior doctors, surgeons, faculty members and people from different walks of life attended the conference. Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the participants of the conference called for more research in every field of the health sector.

She said Punjab government has taken historical initiatives to bring real change in government hospitals of Punjab. "Last government just increased their personal assets and did not complete any development project", she regretted. She urged the participants, especially medical students, to seek knowledge and professional exposure through such workshops. Earlier, Dr Sarah highlighted the importance of the conference. Various other speakers appreciated Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Punjab government for their initiatives to improve health sector, as well as enhancing the budget of Health Department.