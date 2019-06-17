No compromise on good governance, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said no compromise would be made on good governance, accountability, transparency and meritocracy.

According to a handout issued on Monday, the governor stated this while talking to a delegation headed by Federation of Pakistan Chamber Commerce and Industry Vice-President Sherreen Arshad Khan.

The governor said the government was ensuring transparency and meritocracy in the country. “Those creating hurdles in the progress of the country will have no future here. People have given mandate to PTI and it will complete its constitutional tenure of five years which is our constitutional and democratic right,” said the governor.

The reduction in current account deficit up to 30% is an evidence of PTI’s successful economic policies. Pakistani women are excelling in every walk of life and the government will support them further in the pursuit of their dreams. The provision of health and education will also be ensured, he said.