‘Baba Guru Nanak University to be set up as per int’l standard’

MULTAN: Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights and Minorities Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said the Baba Guru Nanak University recently announced in the budget speech would be established as per international standard.

Talking here on Sunday, he said that almost all modern disciplines including Science, Agriculture, Business Administration and Arts would be taught in the varsity. The varsity would also help improve soft image of the country especially across the globe, he added. Mahinder Pal Singh lauded the Punjab government for earmarking funds for the proposed Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.

He informed that the Nankana district was lacking any university and this university would surely facilitate the local students.

He said the district lacked not only a university but also good colleges. About the university’s project, Mahinder Pal Singh said that first time, the university was announced during the regime of ex-prime minister Shaukat Aziz. Similarly, the last PML-N government also promised but it could not even identify the site for the varsity, he added.

In past, some PML-N politicians wanted to establish the varsity at Muridke or at Islamabad, however the project had fallen prey to politics, he observed. About the proposed name of the university, Mahinder Singh said the name Baba Guru Nanak University would give a good message to the world that Pakistan was promoting names of leaders of other religions and it was a fair acknowledgment of minorities’ rights.