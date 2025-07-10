Queen Camilla cuts cake without King Charles for special milestone

Queen Camilla visits the Wellington Barn for the 50th anniversary of the Wiltshire Community Foundation

Queen Camilla stepped out solo this week to mark a major milestone for a cause close to home.

On Thursday, July 10, the Queen visited Wellington Barn to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wiltshire Community Foundation, as reported by GB News. The foundation was officially renamed the Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation to better reflect its support across the region.

During the visit, she met with representatives from a number of charities backed by the foundation, including Growbaby, All Yours Period Box, and Changing Suits.

Before leaving, she marked the moment by cutting a celebratory cake and even stopped by an ice cream van operated by Joanna Weaver, another beneficiary of the organisation’s support.

The Queen’s engagement spotlighted a diverse range of local initiatives, from health and wellness brand Smart Mushrooms to the Platform Project, which helps disadvantaged youth gain job-readiness skills.

It was a fitting tribute to a foundation that’s spent five decades lifting up communities across Wiltshire and Swindon.

Her solo outing came just one day after she made a surprise solo visit to Wimbledon.

There, Camilla chatted with several long-serving staff members, including lead groundsperson Will Brierley and gardener Robin Murphy, both of whom have worked at the Club for over 20 years.

She also met collections manager Malin Lundin and was seen enjoying a Centre Court match, where Novak Djokovic triumphed over Italy’s Flavio Cobolli.