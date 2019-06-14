Relatives of deceased protest delay in autopsy

SWABI: The people belonging to Chota Lahor blocked the main road for traffic by placing the body of a deceased on it to protest against the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital staff for delaying autopsy procedure for several hours.

Officials in Chota Lahor Police Station said that one Tausif Khan was crushed to death by an auto-rickshaw when he was crossing the Chota Lahor-Yar Hussain road.

Jannat Gul, brother of the deceased, while registering an FIR at the City Police Station stated that his brother died on the spot after a rickshaw hit him while its driver fled the scene.

When they brought the body to the THQ Hospital for the post-mortem, he said, they had to wait for several hours for arrival of the staff.

The aggrieved family members along with the locals blocked the Chota Lahor-Yar Hussain road for traffic while chanting slogans against the hospital staff.

District Health Officer Dr Niaz Mohammad told the protesters that they would conduct an inquiry against the responsible staff members. After this assurance, the protesters left for their homes peacefully.