close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 14, 2019

Sudan’s Bashir charged with corruption

Top Story

AFP
June 14, 2019

KHARTOUM: Sudan´s public prosecutor has charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir of corruption, the official SUNA news agency said. The announcement came more than two month after the military ousted Bashir on April 11 following months of nationwide protests against his 30-year ironfisted rule. “The public prosecutor announces the completion of all investigations in the case brought against the deposed president Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir by anti-corruption prosecutors,” SUNA said. An unnamed official was quoted by the agency as saying that Bashir is facing charges including “possessing foreign funds, acquiring suspected and illegal wealth and ordering (the state of) emergency”. In April, Sudan´s army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said that more than 113m dollars worth of cash in three currencies had been seized from Bashir´s residence.

He said a team of police, army and security agents found seven million euros ($7.8m), $350,000 and five billion Sudanese pounds ($105m) during a search at Bashir´s home.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story