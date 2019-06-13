Sudan’s Bashir charged with corruption

KHARTOUM: Sudan´s public prosecutor has charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir of corruption, the official SUNA news agency said. The announcement came more than two month after the military ousted Bashir on April 11 following months of nationwide protests against his 30-year ironfisted rule. “The public prosecutor announces the completion of all investigations in the case brought against the deposed president Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir by anti-corruption prosecutors,” SUNA said. An unnamed official was quoted by the agency as saying that Bashir is facing charges including “possessing foreign funds, acquiring suspected and illegal wealth and ordering (the state of) emergency”. In April, Sudan´s army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said that more than 113m dollars worth of cash in three currencies had been seized from Bashir´s residence.

He said a team of police, army and security agents found seven million euros ($7.8m), $350,000 and five billion Sudanese pounds ($105m) during a search at Bashir´s home.