Maryam speech heart-rending, based on foul language: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said it is heart-rending to listen to Maryam Nawaz’s speech based on foul language.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said it’s a great irony that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) is now defending Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The opposition parties have joined hands due to their enmity towards Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), added the minister. He said Asif Ali Zardari had been put in jail during two tenures of Nawaz Sharif.

Bukhari said how come those hurling accusations against each another could become allies today? Those indulging in loot and plunder of the debt amounting to Rs24,000 billion could not go Scot-free. He said Nawaz Sharif turned politics of respect into politics of corruption. Investigations should be carried out as to how the culture of loot and plunder started after 1985, he added. Nawaz Sharif patronised the culture of politics from Model Town to Changa Manga.

The information minister said the nation would have to safeguard it institutions in order to save the country. The statements issued by the PML-N leaders against the army, tantamount to pre-meditated plans. Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are chanting their own slogans, added the minister.

‘Seminaries to be defended at every forum’: The Pakistan Ulema Council has sought applications for affiliation with Wafaqul Masajid, Madaris e Pakistan at a meeting of the central executive body on Thursday. The meeting decided unanimously to ensure the defence of seminaries at every forum in Pakistan. It added that any cut in the defence budget would not be tolerated and also endorsed the initiative of the government for impartial accountability in the country.

The meeting also urged the political leadership of the country nor to engage in verbal controversies on religion-related issues. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, said the leadership of different religious sects and religious schools of thought had been carrying out a unanimous struggle for elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Pakistan.

The leadership of religious organisations from all over Pakistan pay homage to the struggle of the Pak Army for eradication of terrorism and extremism.

The meeting also welcomed the decision of the government for registration of seminaries with the Ministry of Education. The meeting also demanded restoration of registration of Pakistan Ulema Council in the Pakistan Election Commission.