Higher taxes on LNG opposed

KARACHI: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Wednesday has asked the government to reverse the proposal to increase customs duty on the import of LNG and termed it against the interests of consumers.

“The hike in taxes and duties will increase the price of LNG by Rs6/litre which will reduce its consumption, increase transportation cost, hit environment and boost oil import bill,” it said in a statement.

Speaking at an urgent meeting of the APCNGA core committee, central leader Ghiyas Paracha said this increased tax burden was unbearable for the CNG sector. “The government has proposed five percent customs duty and ten percent federal excise duty on import of LNG which will add to the problems of CNG operators.”

He said revised customs duty would increase the price of per litre fuel by Rs3.5, sales tax would result in hike of Rs2 while the impact of FED would be 20 paisa.