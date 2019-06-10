‘Government’s economic policies are visionless’

MULTAN: PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood on Monday strongly criticised the economic policies of the government and termed them visionless and non-productive.

In a statement issued here, the PPP leader said that the recent economic survey had exposed the failed and unyielding economic policies of the government. The failed tactics of incompetent rulers could not save them from termination, he added. He said that protest was a right to political workers. Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood alleged that u-turn government was targeting its political opponents. The government was following a policy to crush opposition, he alleged. The government had given only miseries to the masses instead of giving them relief, he claimed. He said that all sections of the country were declining due to unyielding policies of PM Imran Khan. Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood said that the upcoming budget would be disastrous to the country. The failed government had planned to impose taxes on the people in a bid to hide her incompetency and unyielding policies, he added. The masses were already facing overburdened inflation, he lamented. The new wave of inflation had broken the life of working classes, h continued. The government had opened confrontations with all sections of the society, he maintained. He said that the PPP would not leave the masses alone in this current scenario. The country’s situation was getting worst day by day due to incompetency of the rulers, he added.

Christians celebrate Gilani’s birthday: The Christian community Monday celebrated the birthday of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and held a cake cutting ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, PPP minority lawmaker MNA Naveed Amir Jeewa said Gilani played his role for the protection of rights of minorities. He said Gilani allocated 5 percent jobs quota for minorities, declared August 11 as the day for minorities and gave an atmosphere where people of different religions might observe their festivals without any fear.

He said the former prime minister made historical efforts for the allocation of four seats for minorities in Senate and inducted Shahbaz Bathi as minister in his cabinet and who later on sacrificed his life for the minorities.

He said Gillani had worked for historical package for Multan development during his tenure. Jeewa claimed the PPP was the only party in the country that guarantees the rights of minorities. He said he had tabled a bill of increase in minorities seats in National as well as provincial assemblies on the directions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the PPP would fight for increase in minorities’ seats in assemblies. Other Christians and Hindus participants also paid rich tributes to Gilani on his services for the masses.