Wed Jun 05, 2019
Pakistan moves to 6th in ODI rankings

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan moved up four spots to number six in the latest ICC Cricket 2019 points table. Pakistan’s move up the rankings came after the team defeated tournament favourites England by 14 runs in their second match. Pakistan were in tenth place after their loss to Windies, who remain on top of the points table. Rounding off the top four are New Zealand, Australia and England. Bangladesh are in fifth place, India who are yet to play match seventh, followed by S Africa, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

