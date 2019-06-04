Fine paid on PM’s directive

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given Eid gift to 820 families by ensuring release of the prisoners, who were languishing in jails despite completion of their sentences due to non-payment of fines.

In a tweet, she said the release of such prisoners is in line with the Islamic injunctions and also indicates the government’s care for the dispossessed segments of society.

The prisoners released from the Central Jail Lahore hailed both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for ensuring their release and enabling them to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families.

In connection with Eidul Fitr, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments released 820 prisoners on Monday on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The provincial governments paid Rs270 million as fine for these prisoners.