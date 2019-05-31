Long break from work this Eid

Islamabad: The government employees will enjoy a long break from work due to the extended holidays this Eidul Fitr.

As the Islamic month of Shawwal is likely to begin on June 5 (Wednesday), the government has announced public holidays from June 4 (Tuesday) to June 7 (Friday) for the post-Ramazan festival.

As Monday will be the only working day next week, many government servants have planned to take that day off to stay away from duty for more than a week i.e. from June 1 (Saturday) to June 9 (Sunday) including two weekends. Most of them have planned to go to hometowns to spend time with families, while the rest will go on excursion trips to Murree, Abbottabad, Swat and other hill stations.