Aisam, Gonzalez crash out

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez crashed out of French Open in Paris on Wednesday.

In first round of men’s doubles category, the unseeded pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 64th and 46th, was beaten by the Serbian duo of Dusan Lajovic and Janko Tipsarevic 4-6, 6-2, 6(1)-7.

This is the sixth time Aisam has lost in the first round of French Open.

He lost in the first round in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

In 2016 and 2013, he reached the pre-quarter-finals.

In 2014, he lost in the second round.

His best performance in this grand slam was in 2012 when he reached the semi-finals.

In 2011, he reached the quarter-finals stage.

In 2010, he lost in the second round.