Youm-e-Shahdat Hazrat Ali (RA) observed

SUKKUR: The martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Ibn-e-Abi Talib (RA) was observed on Monday with due revernce in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Shikarpur and other cities. Various processions carrying mourners, alam and tazias were taken out from different parts of the cities under tight security.