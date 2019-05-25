Body of missing boy found

HARIPUR: The body of a minor boy, who had gone missing three days ago, was found near Sera-e-Saleh village, police and family said here on Saturday.

Family sources said that Haseeb, 6, a resident of Mohallah Jandran Sera-e-Saleh, went missing in the afternoon on May 23 and the report was lodged with Sera-e-Saleh police.

On Saturday afternoon, some local people found his body near River Daur bridge in Sera-e-Saleh.

According to witnesses who informed the police, the body was clearly carrying torture marks on face and head, indicating that the boy’s head and face was hit with either a stone or some weapon.

The naked body also indicated the possibility of sexual assault.

However, police said that cause of death and any sexual assault would only be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

On March 29, seven-year-old Umar Nawaz was sexually assaulted and strangled in Khanpur and his body was found near his house.