President calls for R&D activities

Islamabad: Only research and development (R&D) activities can enable Pakistan to join the ranks of technologically advanced countries, said President Dr Arif Alvi.

He was speaking during a presentation by Rector of International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Thursday. The president said universities had a crucial role in human resource development and economic growth of the country.

He said new technologies of 4th Industrial Revolution were powerful agents of change. However, new ideas and initiatives from educational institutions are required to meet the requirements of technological advancements, he added.

