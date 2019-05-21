Child dies after falling into water tank

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A child died when she fell into a water tank at Shama Town in Amangarh area here on Tuesday.
Adam Khan, the father of the deceased, told police that his six-year-old daughter Robina was playing outside her house when she fell into the water tank.
Meanwhile, an elderly man died in a road accident at Shaidu stop here on Tuesday, official sources said.
They said Haji Matin, a resident of Afghanistan, told officials of the Akora Khattak Police Station that he was at his home when someone informed him that his father Haji Nasir died in a road mishap. He said his father was on his way home from Nowshera when a car hit his bike killing him on the spot.
NOWSHERA: A child died when she fell into a water tank at Shama Town in Amangarh area here on Tuesday.
Adam Khan, the father of the deceased, told police that his six-year-old daughter Robina was playing outside her house when she fell into the water tank.
Meanwhile, an elderly man died in a road accident at Shaidu stop here on Tuesday, official sources said.
They said Haji Matin, a resident of Afghanistan, told officials of the Akora Khattak Police Station that he was at his home when someone informed him that his father Haji Nasir died in a road mishap. He said his father was on his way home from Nowshera when a car hit his bike killing him on the spot.