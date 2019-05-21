close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Child dies after falling into water tank

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

NOWSHERA: A child died when she fell into a water tank at Shama Town in Amangarh area here on Tuesday.

Adam Khan, the father of the deceased, told police that his six-year-old daughter Robina was playing outside her house when she fell into the water tank.

Meanwhile, an elderly man died in a road accident at Shaidu stop here on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said Haji Matin, a resident of Afghanistan, told officials of the Akora Khattak Police Station that he was at his home when someone informed him that his father Haji Nasir died in a road mishap. He said his father was on his way home from Nowshera when a car hit his bike killing him on the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar