Likely victory of BJP in Indian polls: FO pondering on evolving strategy to deal with upcoming scenario

ISLAMABAD: With the prospectuses of returning to helm of affairs and likely victory of extremist Hindu BJP in Indian polls under prime minister Narendra Modi, the Foreign Office and other relevant officials here have started pondering for evolving strategy to deal with the upcoming scenario.

Well placed diplomatic sources told The News on Tuesday that the developments in India always had impact on Pakistan’s working regarding the region. Modi’s BJP has given far more aggressive agenda as election manifesto during his recent election campaign that what it presented five years ago in its elections.

BJP’s approach towards Pakistan during election campaign was belligerent and resultantly Modi ventured of using Indian Air Force for strafing inside Pakistan. India suffered set back as the result of the misadventure but the BJP and Modi maneuvered it for his political advantage inside India. The tension created by this aggression still exists and Pakistan has been compelled to partly close its air routes. They are likely to be restored towards the end of the month.

The sources pointed out that Modi and BJP have assured anti-Muslim extreme right-wing Rashtria Savic Sangh (RSS) to follow anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim agenda. The RSS doesn’t believe in Pakistan as a separate state. Modi was brought up by the RSS.

The sources reminded that BJP would concentrate on Masjid-Mandar issue and determined to build Ram Temple at Ayudhia Mosque that was demolished by extremist Hindus. The sources said that Modi will legislate for “Gau Rickshaw” (Protection of Cow) and life imprisonment will be awarded for killing or slaughtering cow in India.

The most worrying some aspect of Modi’s policy would be pertaining to Kashmir. The BJP would eliminate special status for Kashmir through doing away article 370-A of Indian constitution. For the purpose RSS is holding a congregation in Indian Held Kashmir’s (IHK) Hindu majority district Jammu this week where the policy for attaining the nefarious purpose would be worked out. Pakistan will never accept the plan since it would help Indian occupied forces to change the demography of Kashmir.

The sources said that India had brought its Army and Air-Force in advance areas along Pakistan’s international borders during the recent showdown but its troops haven’t returned to peace time positions fully as yet. On international and regional horizon, New Delhi is engaged in activities extremely harmful for Pakistan’s interests.

The sources said that a huddle of highest echelon will take place in Islamabad next week where the whole situation would be evaluated and counter strategy to deal with the upcoming situation would be choreographed, the sources added.