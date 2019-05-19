Chris becomes MLS all-time leading scorer

LOS ANGELES: Chris Wondolowski became Major League Soccer’s all-time leading scorer Saturday, scoring four goals in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire to eclipse Landon Donovan’s record.

Wondolowski, 36, finished the day with 148 goals in 338 MLS appearances while Donovan took 340 games to reach the previous record of 145.

Making his first start in a month and a half, Wondolowski equalled Donovan’s record when he opened the scoring in the 21st minute, slotting home a delivery from longtime teammate Shea Salinas.

He broke the record in the 48th minute taking advantage when Fire goalkeeper David Ousted lost control of a seemingly harmless cross from Nick Lima to slot in a goal.

However, Wondolowski admitted he’d imagined scoring the record goal on a long-range blast.

Wondolowski did thrill the home crowd in San Jose with a blast into the top corner in the 74th, and barely two minutes later he added a fourth, finding space at the back post to side-foot home a feed from Jackson Yueill.