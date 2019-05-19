IG directs strict action against cops in rape case

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the Rawalpindi RPO to make example of the officials involved in a rape of a student.

IGP also directed CPO Rawalpindi to supervise the investigation himself and to keep contact with the victim and her family. The IG said that protection of the lives and properties of citizens especially of women and children was his first priority. He said the officials violating the sanctity of uniform had no place in the Police Department, and a stern departmental and legal action would be taken against such corrupt officials.

He directed the Rawalpindi CPO to personally monitor the investigation of the matter of rape of a girl by police officials followed by an exemplary departmental and legal action against them, including dismissal from service. He expressed these views while giving directions to Rawalpindi RPO Captain (r) Ehsan Tufail and CPO Rawalpindi Captain (r) Rana Faisal regarding the matter of alleged rape of a girl by police officials in Rawalpindi.

It is worth mentioning here that upon receiving the complaint local police arrested the officials after registering FIR and now further investigation is going on. The IG also directed the Rawalpindi CPO to stay in contact with the family of victim ensuring that they did not face any difficulty. The IG said the unfortunate incident was unbearable and no leniency and delay would be shown in a departmental and legal action against the officials responsible. He directed the CPO to ensure provision of any assistance required by the victim in her case on a priority basis. The IG also directed the CPO Rawalpindi to complete the investigation in his own supervision and submit a report to the Central Police Office as soon as possible.

34 POs arrested in ongoing crackdown in Layyah: According to the directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan, a crackdown on criminals and proclaimed offenders is going on in Layyah district.

Police teams arrested a number of accused besides 34 proclaimed offenders during the last month in Layyah district. A huge amount of of drugs and illegal weapons was seized.

The crackdown on criminals and anti-social elements was going on and the security is high alert in Layyah. Layyah police arrested 34 dangerous proclaimed offenders during one month. Among these arrested proclaimed offenders four are of “A” category and 30 are of “B” category. Twenty-one cases were registered against drugs peddlers while 21 accused were arrested and 3.210 kilogram chars and 308 litre liquor were seized. Seventeen cases were registered against the accused of carrying illegal arms, including one gun, one Kalashnikov and 15 pistols.

In his monthly report, the Layyah DPO said that meetings were being held regularly at the DPO office to review the actions taken for elimination of criminals and proclaimed offenders. In the meetings, registered cases, progress in the investigation, pending cases and reports of proclaimed offenders by all circle officers are reviewed and assessed.

The DPO said that all resources were being utilised to purge the district of crimes in order to ensure protection to the lives and properties of people.

The DPO said that according to the vision of IG Arif Nawaz Khan the search operations and checking in the entire district was going on in accordance with the already set SOP and stern campaign against criminals and anti-social elements of society was going on speedily.

He said police teams had been constituted during Ramazan against drug pushers. He said that additional security personnel had been deployed for provision of peaceful environment around sensitive markets, Imambargahs and trade centres.

Furthermore, police teams have been formed to arrest proclaimed offenders and drug pushers. It is being ensured that law-abiding citizens were not troubled during the search, combing, sweep and intelligence-based operations.