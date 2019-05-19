close
Mon May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019

Child protection commission to be functional soon

National

May 20, 2019

Islamabad: The child protection commission aimed to protect children rights would be made functional soon which would present annual report on child rights protection. An official of the ministry of human rights said key functions of the commission included evaluation of current and proposed legislation and suggest further required laws for child protection. She suggested that it was the responsibility of the government, parents and society to ensure that children had access to child protection system at national level.

