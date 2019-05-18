Death of student in accident triggers protest

MANSEHRA: Residents blocked Karakorum Highway (KKH) to protest the death of a student in an accident in Battal area. Abdullah, a student of 9-grade, was on his way home after school in a wagon when suddenly jumped out and was crushed to death by a truck coming from the opposite direction. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as dead. The residents of Battal took to the streets against the death of the student and blocked KKH to all sorts of traffic for over an hour, demanding arrest of truck driver, who managed to flee following the incident. The police talked to family members of the victim through district vice-president of PTI Dr Zaheer and general secretary of JUI-F Nasir Mehmood.