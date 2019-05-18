Khidmat Marakaz directed to deliver

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the officers concerned to ensure timely delivery of all services being offered by Khidmat Marakaz for provision of quick relief to the citizens.

The IG said that the motivation for the establishment of Khidmat Marakaz was to provide all police services regarding record and verification outside the police stations and in an environment like the service centres of multinational company because they are law abiding citizens and not criminals.