Sun May 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Man from KP shot dead in Karachi

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

A man belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in the Korangi Crossing area on Saturday.

According to police officials, the man was shot dead by some unidentified persons within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 22-year-old Khalid, son of Najeebullah.

According to Station House Officer Aurangzaib Khattak, Khalid was going somewhere in a Shehzore truck when some unidentified men riding a motorcycle intercepted the truck and opened fire at him.

The victim was shot at least six times and died on the spot.

The deceased hailed from the Lucky Marwat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he had recently arrived in Karachi and worked as a labourer.

SHO Khattak said that the police had detained the driver of the truck to get help with probing the incident.

The police said that the incident apparently occurred over a personal enmity. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

