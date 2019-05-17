Social media fame Grumpy cat is dead

PHOENIX, Arizona: Grumpy Cat, arguably the internet's most popular cat and one of its first viral memes, has died aged 7.

The furry sensation's family announced her death on Twitter on Friday.

"We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat," Tabatha Bundesen, Grumpy Cat's owner, said.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha, in Phoenix, Arizona, CNN reported.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere," Bundesen, who lives in Morristown Arizona, wrote.

Grumpy Cat, real name Tardar Sauce, had feline dwarfism. This, her owners said, probably accounted for her distinctive facial features and small size.

She became an internet celebrity in September 2012, when Tabatha's brother Bryan posted photos showing her in all her disgruntled glory on the r/pics sub-Reddit.

Users on the platform immediately reacted by posting countless Photoshopped variations on the original, while the photo's Imgur page reached 1,030,000 views in its first 48 hours.