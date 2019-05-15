‘Ulema being arrested to please US, India’

LAHORE: Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) leaders have condemned the arrest of Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, vice president of MYC, saying that top Islamic scholars are being arrested and patriotic parties are being banned to please the US and India.

Reacting to the arrest made in Gujranwala early Wednesday, the MYC leaders expressed sorrow that those who used to accuse previous government of being Modi’s buddy (Modi Ka Yar) are going far ahead of them in pleasing India.

MYC President Dr Abdul Khair Zubair, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, Allama Sajid Naqvi, Liaquat Baloch, Pir Haroon Gilani, Yaqoob Sheikh, Khwaja Moeenuddin Koreja, Arif Wahidi, Allama Saqib Akbar and others said the cowardly policies of the PTI government are making a mockery of the country in the world.

The MYC leaders warned that with their punitive actions against Islamic scholars, mosques, seminaries and religious parties, the PTI government is fast losing support of the masses and would face public wrath in the future. They said the rulers have failed in providing any relief to the masses, adding that they could neither control price hike nor counter foreign pressure on economic and interior policies.