Nationwide quality housing promised

Islamabad: Having scores of successful residential and commercial projects across the country to its credit, the Star Marketing has promised to continue providing innovative and modern solutions to the issues of real estate builders and developers through highly-targeted, compelling and result-driven campaigns.

"As Pakistan’s number one real estate marketing company, we offer unique, creative and cost-effective residential and commercial properties in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities and continue serving the cause of housing using a wealth of expertise and experience," Star Marketing founder and chief executive Wasiq Naeem told an iftar-cum-dinner function at a hotel here on Sunday.

The event was attended by the leading real estate builders, developers and dealers, businessmen, industrialists, and people from other walks of life in large numbers. Also in attendance were Star Marketing managing director Ikhlaq Ahmad, COO Brigadier (r) Muhammad Yousaf, executive director Tassaduq Hussain, Lahore regional director Ali Habib, Islamabad regional director Muhammad Javed Malik, Karachi regional director Ghayyas Anawar, Peshawar regional director Yasir Rasheed, deputy regional director Bilal Shakir, manager (operations) Imran Khan and manager (marketing) Kashif Hussain.

TV personality and Islamic scholar Aneq Ahmad delivered a lecture of the significance of Ramazan and said the holy month taught Muslims patience, obedience to the Almighty Allah, self-control, sacrifice, and compassion for the poor.

The Star Marketing CE said as the country faced an acute shortage of houses, his company had planned to introduce many projects across the country with a focus on providing low-cost yet quality residential units to the common man. He asked the government to cut the bureaucratic red tape for the speedy development of the housing sector, which, he said, was imperative to steer the country out of the economic crisis. The guests praised the Star Marketing for striving to meet the country’s residential and commercial needs.