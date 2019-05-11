PHF executive board to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has convened the executive board meeting in Lahore on Monday to discuss important issues confronting the PHF and the sport.

‘The News’ has learnt that the meeting has been convened to discuss and approve the appointment of Asif Bajwa as PHF secretary and take measures confronting the sport at the national and international levels.

The PHF constitution’s clause 13.7 allows the president to convene the executive board meeting to fill a vacancy.

Khokhar has named Bajwa as the new PHF secretary after Shahbaz Ahmed’s resignation was accepted. Now the new appointment needs the executive board’s nod.

The PHF executive board consists of the president, three vice presidents, secretary, assistant secretary, honorary treasurer, secretaries of provincial associations, wom­en wing representative, two representatives from affiliated departments/banks, three individuals, experts and technocrats nominated by the PHF president on the recommendation of the secretary.

The other important matter expected to be discussed in the meeting is the Rs25 million fine imposed by the International Hockey Federation on Pakistan for non-compliance of the MoU signed by the PHF to play in the FIH Pro League.

Though the PHF has decided to contest the fine and will soon send its legal advisor to Switzerland to take up the matter with the FIH Board, the Pakistan Hockey Federation is expected to consider all other options available.