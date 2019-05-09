NAB arrests two more in housing scam case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday arrested Qaseem Khan and Fazal Subhan of M/S Rifha and Zohaib Associates for alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of illegal housing schemes and commercial plaza.

Through an official communique, the NAB claimed that the accused person Qaseem Khan, Fazal Subhan and others in connivance with Chinar Gul alias Hamza, owner of M/S Rifha and Zohaib Associates, lured the general public into investing Rs 287.044 million in the businesses of Sheikh Yaseen Town Mardan, Sheikh Yaseen Executive Block Mardan, Prime Villas Mardan, and Bajaur Tower, Ganj Mandi Rawalpindi on profit and loss sharing basis.

It said that for a few months, the accused person paid profits to gain the confidence of the general public but later the payment of profits was stopped and the principal amount was denied as well.