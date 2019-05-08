Pedo employees go on strike

PESHAWAR: Employees of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) have started pen-down strike against the “attitude” of the government towards their demands.

The Pedo Officers Association and Pedo Employees Union few days ago in a lengthy letter to the chief secretary and chairman Pedo board of directors (BoD) had given one-week deadline to the government for acceptance of their demands.

However, the authorities did not bother to give any attention to their demands.President Pedo Officers Association Syed Uzair Bacha, general secretary, Fazal Rahim Khan, and president Pedo Employees Union Haji Ibrar Khan have said that Pedo Board and Power and Energy Department had time and again been approached to resolve their problems and accept their just demands including upgradation, time-scale promotion, CP Funds’s transfer to the GP funds and approval of the special allowance. However, every time they were disappointed by the attitude of the government that forced them to resort to the pen-down strike that would continue till the acceptance of their demands, they added.