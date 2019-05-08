Crowd sets dumper truck on fire after it runs over couple

A crowd set a dumper truck on fire near Nagan Chowrangi in District Central after the vehicle hit and ran over a couple riding a motorcycle.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night when the speedy dumper truck hit the motorcycle near Nagan Chowrangi within the limits of the New Karachi police station. As a result of the accident, the couple were severely injured and rushed to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where 50-year-old Pervez Alam, son of Wazir Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival while his wife, 45-year-old Bilquis, remained admitted with critical injuries.

Following the accident, a large number of people gathered on the spot. The enraged mob set the dumper on fire while its driver managed to flee. A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, also reached the site to investigate the incident.

Police officials said the victims were residents of Orangi Town and the accident took place when they were returning home after having paid a visit to their relatives in the New Karachi area.

The police also claimed to have taken one of the suspects, who set the dumper on fire, into custody. According to police officials, the drivers of three dumper trucks were racing against each other when one of the dumper trucks hit the victims’ motorcycle. The police have registered a case and further investigations are under way.