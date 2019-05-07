3,581 character, verification certificates issued

LAHORE: Character Certificate Branch of Lahore police Operations Wing issued 3,581 character and verification certificates during the month of April. The branch issued 3,106 character certificates and 475 verification certificates to the citizens during the month; 1,035 certificates were submitted to the counter of DIG Operations Lahore office, 174 to Town Hall, 1,550 to Gulberg, 475 to Iqbal Town, 207 to Hall Road, and 140 certificates were submitted to the counter of Arfa Karim Centre.

Dolphin: DIG Operations and SSP Operations visited Dolphin Headquarters, Walton on Tuesday. A smartly turned out contingents presented salute to the officers. Both the officers were briefed about the overall performance of Dolphin Squad and PRU.

arrested: Iqbal Town Division police arrested 64 criminals during the last week and recovered drugs and weapons from them. Similarly, nine proclaimed offenders and 18 court absconders of A&B categories involved in theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Iqbal Town Division Police also arrested 21 criminals for firing in the air and on violations of Rental and Price Control Acts.