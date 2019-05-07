Jauhar superstore fire causes loss of millions

A fire broke out at a superstore in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday and caused a loss of millions of rupees. The store was located near Munawar Chowrangi in Block 13.

The fire brigade spokesperson said three fire tenders were dispatched after receiving information of the fire, while three more were called from the Pakistan Navy.

Fire brigade officer Nisar Khalid said the fire broke out in the basement of the superstore, adding that the firefighters faced massive difficulties in extinguishing the blaze because there was only one way to go down into the basement.

He said the firefighters were able to douse the fire by breaking down the basement’s wall, adding that it took them around three hours to control the blaze and that the cooling process continued for hours.

The firefighters also faced water shortage, following which the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) was put on alert. The KWSB chief said the firefighters were provided water from the Safoora and Nipa hydrants, adding that over 150,000 gallons were provided to them to put out the fire.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar SHO Shakeel Sherwani said the superstore was located on the ground floor of a multi-storey residential building, adding that the flats were evacuated to avoid any untoward incident.

He said goods such as wheat and sugar stored in the basement were destroyed, while the pharmacy on the upper floor was partially damaged, adding that the fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit in the basement.