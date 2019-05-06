Annual prize distribution ceremony at RLC

Rawalpindi: Annual prize distribution ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Law College (RLC) here, says a press release.

On the occasion Sardar Ghazanfar Khan, principal of RLC, Masood Sultan Chaudhry, principal JIIC, Hamid Mehmood, principal RCC and Mushtaq Baloch SVP RLC were also present on the occasion amidst the huge gathering of students.

While addressing the students chief guest Sardar Aslam Khan ex-chief justice of IHC paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a great lawyer of Pakistan and said that all lawyers idealise him to achieve excellence in this profession. He said that the legal profession demands great commitment, dedication and plenty of time for success in it. Great patience and continuous struggle is required to reach the zenith of legal profession.

Sardar Aslam mentioned the great names like SM Zafar, Abid Manto & Sardar Iqbal who are a beacon of light for the law professionals all over the world. He attributed the 31 years dedicated service of Rawalpindi Law College for imparting legal education to the students who become famous lawyers and judges of Pakistan.

He advised to the students to work honestly in this profession as ‘Al-Wakeel’ is an adjective of Almighty Allah. Principal RLC advised the students to work hard to become prominent lawyers.