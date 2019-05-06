Police to expedite bail cases

LAHOR: A meeting of all SDPOs and SHOs of Lahore Police chaired by CCPO BA Nasir has decided to speed up process to exercise powers under section 496 and 497 for taking bails in registered cases as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In this regard refresher courses would be conducted for all officers concerned. Prohibition of fundraising by the banned organisations would be strictly implemented during the holy month of Ramazan. On directions of Inspector General Punjab Police lists of top twenty criminals would also be prepared within week. The CCPO noted that few police officers were reluctant to exercise their powers under section 496 and 497 and therefore needed proper guidance for implementation of court orders in letter and spirit.

“Revived powers should be exercised effectively to reduce burden on courts. SP legal would conduct refresher course phase wise” announced the CCPO. He strictly directed the DIG Operations to make Ramazan security plan foolproof and during the timings of Sehri, Iftar and Traveeh police force must be deployed outside the mosques enlisted in A category. While expressing his satisfaction over decreased crime rate in Lahore the CCPO categorically discouraged extra court killings and pointed out that the Lahore Police secured many successes without staging any fake encounters for last 10 months. DIG Security, DIG Operations, SSPs and all divisional heads of Lahore Police were also present in the meeting.