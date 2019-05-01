DIG Operations, other police officers transferred

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has started forming his team with the transfer of three senior officers, including DIG Operations, Lahore.

According to a notification, DIG Operations, Lahore, Waqas Nazir has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD while Faisalabad CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has also been transferred and posted as DIG Operations, Lahore. Punjab Motor Transport SSP Muhammad Azhar Akram has been posted as Faisalabad CPO.

Shahzad Akbar, awaiting posting, has been posted as DIG, Establishment-II, relieving Zubair Dareshak of his additional charge. police officers: Inspector General Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has issued transfer and posting orders of 25 police officers AIG Admin and Security, CPO, Punjab Lahore Asad Sarfraz Khan has been transferred and posted as Khanewal DPO, SSP Operations Lahore Captain (R) Mustansar Feroze as Sialkot DPO, Sialkot DPO Amir Abdulah Khan as SSP, Police Training School Sargodha, Police Training School Sargodha SP Muhammad Asim as Additional SP Investigation Cantt, Lahore, DPO Muzaffargarh Ghazi Salahuddin as DPO Sheikhupura, DPO Sheikhupura Imran Kishwar as AIG Operations, CPO, Punjab Lahore, DPO Toba Tek Singh Sadiq Ali as DPO Muzafargarh, SSP Investigation Gujranwala Waqar Shoaib Anwar as DPO Toba Tek Singh, SSP Operations, Faisalabad, Ismail Ur Rehman as SSP Operations, Lahore and SSP Internal Accountability Branch, Capital City, district Lahore, Muhammad Athar Waheed has been transferred and posted as SSP Admin, Lahore.

SSP Admin Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has been transferred and posted as AIG Enquiry, CPO, Punjab, Lahore, AIG Enquiries, CPO, Punjab, Lahore, Faisal Mukhtar, as SSP Internal Accountability Branch, Capital City, district Lahore, Additional SP Investigation City Lahore Naveed Arshad as SP VVIP Security, Lahore, SP VVIP Security Lahore Mansoor Qamar as Additional SP Investigation City Lahore, Additional SP Civil Lines Division, Gujranwala, Imran Ahmed Malik as Additional SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore and Additional SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore, Ali Waseem, has been transferred and posted at Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore. Additional SP CRO Lahore Ahsan Saifullah has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Operations Sadr, Lahore and Additional SP Operations Sadr, Lahore, Syed Ali has been transferred and posted at Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore. Hamad Raza Qureshi, awaiting posting, has been posted as senior traffic officer, Lahore, Senior Traffic Officer, Lahore, Muhammad Asif Siddique has been transferred and posted at Central Police Office, Lahore, SP Investigation, Sheikhupura, Muhammad Abdullah Lak as Additional SP Operations Cantt, Lahore, Additional SP Operations Cantt, Lahore, Shahbaz Elahi posted at Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, Additional SP Sadr, Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Mazhar Iqbal, as Additional SP Operations Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, SP Internal Accountability Branch, Rawalpindi Region, Ms Ambreen Ali as additional SP Sadr, Rawalpindi and Additional SP Investigation Model Town Lahore Dr Anoosh Masood has been posted on a vacant post of SP Headquarters, PHP, Lahore.

Road safety: Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik launched a road safety campaign by distributing helmets, awareness pamphlets and flowers among the citizens at IG Chowk on Tuesday.

Army officers: SP Traffic Sardar Asif Khan briefed a delegation of Pakistan Army on the working of the city traffic police during their visit to Qurban Lines on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of military police officers from Corps of Military Police School, Dera Ismail Khan, visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s project PPIC3 at Qurban Lines here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Iqbal Town division police claimed to have arrested 73 criminals and seized arms and drugs in a crackdown.

arrested: Investigation police claimed to have arrested six criminals, including a proclaimed offender (PO) bearing Rs 200,000 head-money involved in robberies, street crime and bike snatching.

Rescuers: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer distributed the disaster response kits to the top five teams of National Challenge of Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs)/volunteers to enhance the operational capacity of community teams for management of emergencies and safety promotion.