Female sports league closing ceremony on 29th

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The closing ceremony of female sports league being conducted by Higher Education Commission (HEC) across the province will be held on April 29, 2019. According to convener Tariq Hameed Bhatti, who is additional secretary HEC, is heading a steering committee will be looking after all the arrangements of the closing ceremony of the female events that will be held at Lahore College for Women University on April 29 while the men’s events closing ceremony will be held at Bahauddin Zakriya University Multan on May 2.

He further informed that Raja Yasir Humayoun, who under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, formulated a comprehensive plan for the revival of sporting activities in colleges and universities, will be the chief guest of the closing and prize distribution ceremonies.