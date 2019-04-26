close
April 26, 2019
Mumtaz Alvi
April 26, 2019

PTI Foundation Day: ‘Pakistan in final phase to be like Riyasat-e-Madina’

Top Story

Mumtaz Alvi
April 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: While referring to the foundation day of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said now they had entered the final phase; to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-e-Madina -- a society based on justice, compassion and dignity of human beings.

In a series of tweets to mark the day, the prime minister wrote, “It took 15 years in the political wilderness before my message penetrated amongst the masses; it took another seven years to convert our movement into a party capable of fighting elections”.

He wrote in his twitter account, “Today is PTI’s 23rd anniversary. Our struggle has been the greatest of any party since independence and gone through three phases: 1st phase was mobilising people on our message for change; to fight corrupt status quo and make people aware that a nation only progresses by developing its human resources”.

