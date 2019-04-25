4 solar-powered water projects inaugurated in Orakzai

PESHAWAR: Two solar-powered drinking water supply schemes worth Rs7.7 million were inaugurated in Orakzai district.

Provincial Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi was the chief guest.

Assistant Commissioner Haider Hussain, District Police Officer Salahuddin Kundi, other officials and hundreds of community members attended the event at jirga hall of the political compound of Orakzai district.

The schemes were constructed by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) under the German government-funded “Reintegration and Rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced Persons in newly merged districts” project.

The solar energy-driven schemes would benefit over 150 households in Star Killay and Shlandu village in Orakzai.

Speaking on the occasion, Qalandar Lodhi lauded the efforts of district administration and the SRSP for identifying the basic needs of people in far-flung areas.

He said the participatory approach to development was a milestone for the uplift of the rural areas.

The community members said the local women had to cover an average walking distance of three kilometres to fetch water.

“Now there is Eid-like situation in the villages as clean-drinking water is available at every home,” Said Arfeen Khan, a resident of Shlandu village in Orakzai.

Haji Kashmir, a local elder, said, “Feeding the donkeys was an additional expense that almost every household in the village would have to bear just to manage the supply of water. The first thing I will do is to sell off the donkey which is no more needed to fetch water and buy new clothes for my kids.”

“The Reintegration and Rehabilitation of TDPs in newly merged districts” project is being implemented in Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan districts under the funding of the German government and financial facilitation of the KFW.