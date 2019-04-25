Leaders discuss public sector reforms

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has said the improvement in the performance of bureaucracy is one of the top priorities of government’s public financial management (PFM) reform.

“Civil services reforms are at the heart of the PFM Reforms Agenda of the Government of Pakistan. We need professionalisation of various public sector organisations through introduction of attractive entry routes for professionals,” Husain said while speaking at Pakistan Public Sector Summit 2019.

“Organisations like ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) can play a big role in professionalisation of departments dealing with public funds through their capacity building and consulting initiatives.”

The ACCA recently organised ‘Pakistan Public Sector Summit 2019’with the theme ‘Developing the global profession – Creating a 21st century public finance function in Islamabad.

Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan said the public sector in Pakistan was under immense constraints and financial challenges were amplified by capacity limitations. “At the same time the expectations about the quality and transparency in public services such as government run hospitals, schools, and communication infrastructure are growing,” Aslam said.