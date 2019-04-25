STDC seeks licence to expand scope of Sindh’s wind corridor

KARACHI: The Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking transmission licence to expand its transmission network catering to Keti-Bandar-Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor, an official said.

“The provincial grid company will serve as the cornerstone of the government of Sindh’s energy policy being pursued to harness the massive potential to produce clean electricity, given its untapped renewable resources of power generation,” the official said.

Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company was formed for evacuation of 100MW from Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Nooriabad Power Company-II to K-Electric Limited.

Accordingly, the company was granted special purpose transmission licence for evacuation of

electricity from Nooriabad power plants.

STDC has applied for the new transmission licence for a provincial grid company, which will cater to the Keti Bandar-Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor (170 X 60 KM2) that has the potential to generate 50,000MW, but insufficient national transmission grid capacity is severely hampering development and exploitation of this huge natural resource.

“The government of Sindh will construct a new provincial transmission network in the wind corridor to harness wind power potentials. The proposed new network would complement national grid capacity and provided carrier facility and wheeling service to all potential investors interested in the development of wind corridor,” the official said.

STDC plans to employ a combination of major and micro transmission grid model for wind corridor for initial supply of electricity to bulk consumers in Nooriabad industrial area, Keti Bandar and other bulk buyers.

The proposed model may comprises construction of 500kVA four-bundle double circuit transmission line along wind corridor; 500kV junction grid in Nooriabad and further transmission of power to the existing grids such as Keti Bandar-Gharo grid, Gadap grid, Maymar grid or HESCO / SEPCO grids for onward power.

Currently, STDC owns 132kV special purpose transmission line from Sindh Nooriabad Power Company SNPC K-Electric KDA Grid Station having length of 95.5km. The operation and maintenance of this line is also being carried out by STDC itself.

After the establishment of provincial grid company, STDC will construct new grids and transmission lines in Jhimpir area to resolve the long pending issue of evacuation of power.

“The Sindh government had already sanctioned Rs50 million for the preparation of the feasibility study, development of initial business model and carrying out interconnection and grid studies,” the official added.

The provincial grid company will offer a non-discriminatory open access transmission interconnection service to any party or parties either connected to or intend to be connected to its transmission system.