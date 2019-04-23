close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Most-wanted criminal arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: The police in a successful raid arrested a most-wanted criminal who was booked in almost six high profile cases of murder and theft.

Sajid alias Khan was wanted in connection with the murder case of Union Nazim of Bandi Mera Jamil Abbasi.

Giving details of the cases, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Abbas Majeed Marwat, said that Sajid was wanted in case registered in Bagnother Police Station under 324/34 dated 07/01/2017, FIR 22 u/s 56/34 dated 12/2/2017, FIR 34 U/S 324/34 dated 5/2/217, FIR 85 U/S 302 dated 20/5/2017, FIR 233 U/S 302/109/34 dated 30/7/2018, FIR 299 U/S 302 dated 13/9/2018, FIR 20 U/S 380/34/411 PPC dated 2017 and FIR 338 U/S 506 PPC dated 17/2/2018.

He had also issued life threats to moharrir of Bagnother Police Station and others. The DPO was accompanied by SP Headquarters Qamar Hayat and DSP Galiyat.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar