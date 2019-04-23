PIL condemns terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Islamabad: The Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL) has strongly condemned the suicide bomb attacks on churches in Sri Lankan cities while the Easter masses were being offered by people on Sunday, April 21, which left 290 innocent people dead and over 500 injured.

“It was a dastardly act of terrorism by people who have no respect for religion and most important the humanity because those were innocent believers busy praying in these churches to mark the day of resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Sajid Ishaq, the chairman PIL said.

“We can feel the pain and agony of the victims and their families out there in different cities of Sri Lanka and we offer our condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones in these bombings and prayers for a speedy recovery of those who have survived but are injured,” the PIL chairman said.

“It is a historic fact that such barbaric acts have never weakened the resolve of the faithful but they have become even stronger after every such incident. This incident, while highly condemnable, has also once again underscored the need to promote religious tolerance, interfaith harmony and to launch a global dialogue for better understanding and eliminating hatred,” Sajid Ishaq said.

He also said that it was intriguing that while these terrorists targeted Christians celebrating Easter in churches, they also stormed into hotels, killing foreign tourists as well as local people.

He expressed the hope that the Sri Lankan government will reach the elements behind these inhuman attacks and bring them to justice on one hand while on the other, will also launch efforts to promote interfaith harmony and tolerance amongst the communities.