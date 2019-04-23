PM, Punjab CM on same page: Firdous

Ag agencies

LAHORE: The newly-appointed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are on the same page.

She was addressing the media after meeting the chief minister, who seems to be in trouble following a major cabinet shuffle last week. She said there had been concerns regarding the style of governance of Buzdar, but all Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have expressed confidence in his performance.

Firdous reiterated that Usman Buzdar has the confidence of the majority, adding that Punjab is a stronghold of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. She said the upcoming budget would be people-friendly and aimed at providing relief to the nation.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday, Dr Firdous said it was a prerogative of the prime minister to change the batting order of his team. To a question, she said Dr Hafeez Sheikh reflected an international face and the economic team of the PM had been directed by him to provide relief to people in the budget. She also invited opposition to join hands with the government over the economic issues, adding that the country could not afford to have confrontation on the political front.

To a question about former finance minister Asad Umer, she said that he had made great contribution to the PTI and stated that every batsman did not score a century on every ground. Regarding the differences between Information Minister Sumsam Bokhari and spokesman for Punjab CM Dr Shahbaz Gill, she said both would be together, adding that these were the internal affairs of the PTI and party could well look after them.

Dr Firdous said the PM had sent her to end the prevailing communication gap between the media and government. She stated that the media was the fourth pillar of state and the government would extend complete cooperation to it to address the crisis the media industry was going through.

She also said the pending bills of media were also being cleared whereas the PM had also accorded approval to the interim wage award. The federal advisor also stated that Punjab was the battleground of Imran Khan and it would be turned into a bastion of PTI.

She said that 'remains' of the past government still existed in Information Department which had to be put in order. The PTI leader said that the opposition always started learning from mistakes with a delay.

Dr Firdous said prime minister has given task to his new cabinet members to steer the national economy out of crisis. Addressing a gathering in Gujranwala, she urged the nation to support the prime minister’s endeavours for progress and prosperity of the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said all attached departments of the Ministry of Information needed to work in close coordination for projecting a soft image of Pakistan. The officers of Information Ministry should make selfless efforts for the purpose, she said here during her interaction with the officers of Press Information Department, Associated Press of Pakistan, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Pakistan Television.

The federal information ministry, she said, must maintain perfect liaison with the information wings of the Punjab government and work in close coordination with them. She said the government would ensure that performance of any state institution did not deteriorate in future. She stressed the need for capacity building of the staff of attached department for projecting Pakistan’s image as an enlightened, moderate and progressive country.