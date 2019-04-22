close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 22, 2019

Gas pipeline removed from BRT underpass

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A gas pipeline crossing the pedestrian ramp of the Bus Rapid Transit in Hashtnagri was relocated on Sunday.

An official of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited said the gas supply has been restored to all consumers after shifting of the pipeline.

The picture of the pipeline crossing through a pedestrian ramp in Hashtnagri locality went viral a few days ago, criticising the (mis)management of the government and its offices on social media and media. “The SNGPL regrets the inconvenience caused to its valuable consumers due to the shifting of the pipeline. This activity was scheduled way before the picture appeared on social media.

