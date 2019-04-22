close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 22, 2019

Proclaimed offender arrested

Islamabad

A
APP
April 22, 2019

Rawalpindi: Police have claimed arrest of a proclaimed offender here on Sunday. According to the police spokesman, during a course of action, Rata Amral Police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender, Ramzan, who was involved in heinous crime and was wanted by the police.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan, the spokesman added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad