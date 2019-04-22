Proclaimed offender arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Police have claimed arrest of a proclaimed offender here on Sunday. According to the police spokesman, during a course of action, Rata Amral Police remained successful in arresting a proclaimed offender, Ramzan, who was involved in heinous crime and was wanted by the police.
The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan, the spokesman added.
